This bedside lamp features a built-in USB charging port to simplify your setup for $21 Prime shipped

Aooshine (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its Bedside Table Lamp with 2A USB Charging Port for $20.96 Prime shipped when you use the code 9X6C2S9U at checkout. Normally $30, this is the lowest that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Not only will this lamp give you illumination prior to bedtime, but you’ll also be able to charge your phone through the built-in 2A USB port. This helps eliminate extra plugs in your wall and simplify your setup. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

If you have more than one device to charge at night, check out this 6-port USB power station. It’s just $19 Prime shipped and will give all of your devices the power they need, though it won’t provide illumination at night.

Aooshine Bedside Table Lamp with USB Port features:

he base of this decorative table lamp contains an easy access 5V/2A USB port so that you can charge your mobile phones, tablets, kindle readers, iPad, iPhone and other electronic smart devices. The USB port functions regardless of whether the lamp is on or off.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!