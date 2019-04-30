Stow your MacBook Pro in Lenovo’s Casual Backpack for just $8.50 shipped (Reg. $20+)

Lenovo via Rakuten is offering its Casual Backpack (B210) for $8.50 shipped when applying code SAVE15 at checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $13 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by about $2. Whether you’ve got a 12-inch MacBook or a 15-inch Pro, this cost-effective backpack is ready to tote it plus a whole lot more. Thanks to a sleek and minimal style, this backpack will is great for school, work, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Protect your new backpack for $6 with Scotchguard Fabric Protector. I always have a can of this on hand and spray new shoes, backpacks, and other items to help them repel stains. It dries clear and odorless, ensuring gear looks just as good afterwards.

Lenovo Casual Backpack (B210) features:

DURABLE DESIGN: Laptop backpack features a durable, water-repellent snow yarn polyester fabric and streamlined design with a padded interior to protect your laptop, notebook and other important stuff.

COMFORTABLE FIT: This compact backpack has a quilted back panel and fully adjustable shoulder straps making it comfortable for all day use, plus a quick access front zippered pocket for extra storage.

