This 7-piece Bosch power tool combo set is perfect for any DIYer at $149 shipped (Reg. $200)

Amazon is offering the Bosch Power Tool Combo Set for $149 shipped. Normally $200 at Amazon, this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked in 2019 and is the lowest available. Included with this combo set is a drill/driver, reciprocating saw, LED light, two batteries, a charger, and a carrying bag. This is the perfect starter kit for DIYers this summer. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Now, you’ll need some blades to use with the reciprocating saw. This 7-pack is just $15 Prime shipped at Amazon and gives you everything you need for cutting through just about any material around.

Bosch Power Tool Combo Set features:

Our drill and reciprocating saw kit is powerful, versatile, efficient and effective for home, worksites, and jobsites. Combine the power and flexibility with 3-in-1 tool options including provide different bits, blade strokes for smooth to aggressive cuts for taking on the toughest drilling impact and cutting tasks.

