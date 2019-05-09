Secure sheds, lockers, and more w/ two combination locks at $7 Prime shipped (Save 30%)

- May. 9th 2019 1:17 pm ET

0

ORIA Direct (100% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its 2-pack of its Combination Locks for $6.99 Prime shipped when coupon code ORORHA9R99 has been applied during checkout. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $3 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. These are great for securing outdoor buildings and they don’t require you to carry a key. An anti-rust design that’s also weatherproof helps ensure that these locks will be working for years to come. Rated 4+ stars from 60% of reviewers.

Looking for an easy way to secure your bike? This Bicycle Combination Lock is $6 and sports a 4-foot long cable. A self-coiling design helps reduce clutter and braided steel provides both strength and flexibility.

ORIA Combination Lock features:

  • ORIA Combination Lock has 4-digit, offers 10000 combinations, which is more difficult to crack than the 3 digit locks. The lock itself is strong and built to last, which cannot be removed by human force.
  • Anti-rust, weather-proof, small volume, light weigh, fit through the holes of a lot of suitcases.

