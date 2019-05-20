Kobalt’s highly-rated folding hex key sets are perfect for DIY projects at just $4

Lowe’s is offering the Kobalt 8-key Metric Folding Hex Ket Set for $3.98 with free in-store pickup. MyLowe’s members (free to join) can bag no-cost shipping. Similar models sell for around $10 at Amazon from reputable brands and this one normally goes for $9 at Lowe’s. These are great to keep around if you’re always working on things around the house. Whether it’s fixing bikes, working on cars, or just doing chores around the garage, a folding hex key set is a great way to keep your toolbox organized. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Kobalt 8-key Metric Folding Hex Key Set features:

General selection of metric hex keys

Metric sizes include: 1.5, 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8

Textured body overlaid with rubber for steady grip and comfort during use

Convenient folding body protects tools when not in use and provides an easy storage solution

Lifetime hassle-free guarantee

