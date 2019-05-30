Illuminate any area of your home w/ a 2-pack of rechargeable motion-sensing lights for $15.50

TOCTA-US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the 2-pack of LEPOTEC Rechargeable Motion Sensor Light for $15.59 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code WBAFUV9R at checkout. Normally, you’d pay around $25 for this set and this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically. With built-in lithium-ion batteries, you’ll enjoy being able to easily recharge these wireless LED lights. You can put these in your car’s trunk, closet, under a cabinet in the kitchen, or just about anywhere you need extra illumination. 4.2/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

The Qoolife Submersible RGB LED Lights are great alternatives for smaller spaces at $13.50 Prime shipped. Though it’s not quite as nice as the above motion-sensing models, this would be great for adding ambiance to any room.

LEPOTEC Rechargeable Motion-sensing Light features:

Motion Sensing/Instant On/Instant Off can be used as a normal night light or motion sensor light

Built-in 850mAh high-capacity rechargeable battery, easily charged via the USB cable(included)

Built-in magnet, you can stick the iron sheet which absorbs sensor LED light to the cupboard or the wall

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!