Ninja’s single serve blender makes the perfect summer smoothies at $50 (Reg. $60+)

- Jun. 3rd 2019 2:37 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Ninja Pro BL456 Single Serve Blender for $49.93 shipped. Also at Macy’s. Originally retailing for $80, it goes for $60 generally now and this is a match of its all-time low. This Ninja is perfect for making smoothies or milkshakes this summer. You’ll enjoy a powerful motor that can easily crush ice and more, making for the perfect mini blender. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Be sure to pick up two extra cups to complete your new blending setup. It’s just $13 Prime shipped and will make it super simple if you need to make multiple shakes at once.

Ninja Single Serve Blender features:

  • 900 watts of professional power breaks down fruits and vegetables for nutritious juices and smoothies
  • The Nutri Ninja Pro provides you with powerful Nutrient & Vitamin Extraction performance to extract hidden nutrition from whole fruits and veggies
  • Twist on the Spout Lids and take your drinks with you for easy on-the-go sipping
  • Manually pulse to easily crush ice, seeds, skins, stems and frozen ingredients for a smooth, even consistency

