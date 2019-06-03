Ninja’s single serve blender makes the perfect summer smoothies at $50 (Reg. $60+)

Amazon is offering the Ninja Pro BL456 Single Serve Blender for $49.93 shipped. Also at Macy’s. Originally retailing for $80, it goes for $60 generally now and this is a match of its all-time low. This Ninja is perfect for making smoothies or milkshakes this summer. You’ll enjoy a powerful motor that can easily crush ice and more, making for the perfect mini blender. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Ninja Single Serve Blender features:

900 watts of professional power breaks down fruits and vegetables for nutritious juices and smoothies

The Nutri Ninja Pro provides you with powerful Nutrient & Vitamin Extraction performance to extract hidden nutrition from whole fruits and veggies

Twist on the Spout Lids and take your drinks with you for easy on-the-go sipping

Manually pulse to easily crush ice, seeds, skins, stems and frozen ingredients for a smooth, even consistency

