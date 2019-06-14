Cole Haan’s new markdowns for summer offer up to 70% off + free shipping

Cole Haan is offering new markdowns for summer at up to 70% off. Prices are as marked. Free ground shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals for men is the 3.0ZEROGRAND Wingtip Oxfords that are on sale for $230, which is $70 off the original rate. These shoes will elevate any look whether you wear them with jeans, slacks or khakis alike. They’re available in several color options and I love their unique look. This style was designed for comfort with a breathable knit material and a cushioned sock-liner. Head below to find the rest of our top picks from Cole Haan.
Our top picks for men include:
- 3.ZEROGRAND Wingtip Oxford $230 (Orig. $300)
- Grandpro Running Shoe $100 (Orig. $140)
- Warner Attaché Briefcase $170 (Orig. $350)
- Warner Slim Bifold Wallet $50 (Orig. $100)
- Pinch Roadtrip Camp Moc $80 (Orig. $150)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Marlee Skimmer Shoes $100 (Orig. $180)
- Callista Open Toe Sling Bootie $70 (Orig. $180)
- Adley Grand Wedge Sandal $100 (Orig. $140)
- Cloudfeel Espadrille Slide $70 (Orig. $90)
- Findra Sandal $90 (Orig. $130)
- …and even more deals…
