Converse gives you fresh kicks with an extra 25% off clearance from $30

Converse is offering an extra 25% off all sale items with code SAVE25 at checkout. Free shipping applies for NikePlus Members (Not a member? It’s free to join). One of the most notable deals from this sale is the classic All Star Seasonal High Top Sneakers. Originally priced at $45, however during the sale you can find them for just $34. These casual sneakers are timeless and look great paired with jeans. This style was designed to be lightweight for comfort and durable for all of your summer adventures. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Converse customers. Head below to find the rest of our top picks that are all gender neutral.
Our top picks from Converse include:
- All Star Seasonal Colors High Top $34 (Orig. $45)
- One Star CC Slip Sneaker $43 (Orig. $57)
- Jack Purcell Burnished Suede Low Top $51 (Orig. $68)
- Chuck Taylor All Star Stripes $32 (Orig. $43)
- All Star Seasonal Color Low Top $30 (Orig. $40)
- 3 Way Duffel Bag $45 (Orig.$ 60)
- Chuck Taylor Patch Sneaker $49 (Orig. $65)
- …and even more deals…
