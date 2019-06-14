Converse gives you fresh kicks with an extra 25% off clearance from $30

Converse is offering an extra 25% off all sale items with code SAVE25 at checkout. Free shipping applies for NikePlus Members (Not a member? It’s free to join). One of the most notable deals from this sale is the classic All Star Seasonal High Top Sneakers. Originally priced at $45, however during the sale you can find them for just $34. These casual sneakers are timeless and look great paired with jeans. This style was designed to be lightweight for comfort and durable for all of your summer adventures. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Converse customers. Head below to find the rest of our top picks that are all gender neutral.

Our top picks from Converse include:

