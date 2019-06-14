Timbuk2 Co-Pilot Luggage Roller drops to $105 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $140)

Amazon is currently offering the Timbuk2 Co-Pilot Luggage Roller in Midway for $104.99 shipped, which is down from its original rate of $140. That’s also an Amazon all-time low and the best rate we’ve seen. This suitcase is a great option for your summer travel plans and its padded front pocket can easily fit your 13-inch MacBook. It also has removable skateboard wheels and an array of internal pockets for storage. Rated 4.2/5 stars with over 120 reviews.
With your savings you can organize your suitcase with the AmazonBasics 4-Piece Packing Cubes for $20. This is a great way to stay organized while packing and it helps to separate your dirty or clean clothes while traveling, too. This set is rated 4.7/5 stars with over 1,260 reviews.
Timbuk2 Co-Pilot Luggage Roller features:
- Clamshell construction makes for easy packing and organizing.
- Expandable top compartment for quarantining shoes and toiletries.
- Integrated ID window for fast, clear identification.
- Internal mesh divider keeps items separate and organized.
