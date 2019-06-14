Timbuk2 Co-Pilot Luggage Roller drops to $105 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $140)

Amazon is currently offering the Timbuk2 Co-Pilot Luggage Roller in Midway for $104.99 shipped, which is down from its original rate of $140. That’s also an Amazon all-time low and the best rate we’ve seen. This suitcase is a great option for your summer travel plans and its padded front pocket can easily fit your 13-inch MacBook. It also has removable skateboard wheels and an array of internal pockets for storage. Rated 4.2/5 stars with over 120 reviews.

With your savings you can organize your suitcase with the AmazonBasics 4-Piece Packing Cubes for $20. This is a great way to stay organized while packing and it helps to separate your dirty or clean clothes while traveling, too. This set is rated 4.7/5 stars with over 1,260 reviews.

Timbuk2 Co-Pilot Luggage Roller features:

Clamshell construction makes for easy packing and organizing.

Expandable top compartment for quarantining shoes and toiletries.

Integrated ID window for fast, clear identification.

Internal mesh divider keeps items separate and organized.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!