The Intex Comfort Plus Airbed is on sale from $22 Prime shipped

Amazon offers the Intex Queen Comfort Plush Mid Rise Dura-Beam Airbed for $25.51 shipped. Same at Walmart with free shipping on $35 or in-store pickup. It’s currently $55 from a Target third-party seller. It had been hovering around $40 at Amazon before dropping to the all-time low there. Expecting a few guests over the summer? Instead of making them sleep on the floor or couch, let them rest their weary bones on this airbed. It has a built-in electric pump that’ll help inflate the bed in around three minutes. A carrying bag is also included, which means you can bring it anywhere you may need to crash. Rated 4/5 stars. More below.

You can also get this airbed on sale in Twin for $21.86 Prime shipped. (Once again, Walmart charges the same.) Regularly around $30, that’s another Amazon all-time low. Outside of only being able to accommodate one person comfortably, this airbed otherwise shares the same features as the queen-sized one above.

Outfit your new airbed with one of these Linenspa Premium Smooth Fabric Mattress Protectors from $15. It fits mattresses up to 18 inches deep.

Intex Queen Comfort Plush Airbed:

A built-in 110-120v internal pump will inflate and deflate the airbed with the switch of a button

Approximate inflation time is 3 minutes

The convenient hand carry bag is perfect for storage and transport

Weight capacity-300 pounds

