Mohu’s Curve 50 OTA antenna has a 50-mile range for $44.50 (Reg. $70)

Amazon is offering the Mohu Curve 50 HDTV OTA Antenna for $44.70 shipped. Normally $70, this is a match for its all-time low and is the best available. This antenna is perfect for cord cutters as it lets you watch channels being broadcast from up to 60 miles away. Plus, the elegant design will blend in with any home decor. Rated 4+ stars by nearly 60% of shoppers.

Nomad Base Station

Looking to save some more cash and add the ability to stream Netflix, Hulu, and more to your TV? The Roku Express is just $30 shipped at Amazon and easily gets the job done. Just plug it into an available HDMI port and you’ve now got access to just about the entire Internet’s collection of content.

Want an antenna, but don’t want to pay nearly $45? The AmazonBasics Indoor Flat TV Antenna offers 35-miles of range for just $10 Prime shipped. That’s not quite as strong as the above Mohu, but you’ll still be able to watch local channels without a hitch.

Mohu Curve 50 HDTV Antenna features:

Access High Definition Over-the-Air TV channels without a cable or satellite subscription including ABC CBS NBC PBS Fox Univision and more

Easy Installation – Lay flat stand upright or mount on wall comes with included stand and 16 ft. high performance cable

Multi-directional HDTV antenna now tested to reach 60 miles- receive crystal-clear picture in up to full 1080 HD (4K ready) in any direction no “pointing” needed.

