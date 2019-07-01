Save up to $620 on Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Pro from $1,880 (Cert. Refurb)

Today only, as part Amazon’s Gold Box Deal of the Day, you’ll find Apple’s mid 2018 15-inch MacBook Pro with 16GB of RAM for $1,879.99 shipped. These powerhouses come with 6-Core Intel Core i7 2.2 GHz processor with up to 4.1 GHz Turbo Boost, 16GB RAM, Touch Bar, and all the fixings. Double the SSD to 512GB for an additional $100 (a good spend, half of Apple’s upgrade price) netting you $1,979.99 which is $620 off of Apple’s retail price (Amazon says it is $820 off but it is currently $2599 at Apple). All Amazon Renewed products come with come with a 14-day return policy and the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee.

MacBook Pros feature:

  • This product has been tested and certified to work and look like new, with minimal to no signs of wear, by a manufacturer or specialized third-party seller approved by Amazon. The product is backed by a 1-year Woot warranty, and may arrive in a generic brown or white box.
  • 15.4-inch (diagonal) LED-backlit display with IPS technology; 2880-by-1800 resolution at 220 pixels per inch with support for millions of colors
  • 6-Core Intel Core i7 2.2 GHz processor with up to 4.1 GHz Turbo Boost
  • 256GB PCI-E based flash memory storage; 16GB of 2400MHz DDR4 SDRAM onboard memory
  • Dual graphics processors – A discrete AMD Radeon Pro graphics card with 4GB dedicated GDDR5 memory and an integrated Intel HD Graphics 630 processor that shares memory with the system for an amazing experience.
  • Built-in FaceTime HD camera for video chatting. Built-in stereo speakers along with omnidirectional microphone, headphone port
  • 802.11ac Wi-Fi wireless networking; IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n compatible. Bluetooth 5.0 technology for connecting with peripherals such as keyboards, mice, and cell phones.

