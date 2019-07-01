Make your own milkshakes with the KitchenAid 3-Speed Hand Blender for $35

Amazon offers the KitchenAid 3-Speed Hand Blender in Contour Silver for $34.99 shipped. Also this price at Home Depot with free in-store pickup where available. It goes for $50 at Bed Bath & Beyond and Best Buy. This is the best price we’ve tracked at Amazon. This hand blender can be used to make milkshakes, baby food, soup, and more. Two glass jars are included, one for chopping and one for blending. It also comes with a whisk attachment for egg whites and cream. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 2,100 Amazon shoppers.

To put the significance of the above deal into perspective, KitchenAid’s 2-speed counterpart is the same exact price at Amazon right now. Of course, if you’re still aiming to save even more, give up the brand name and a few additional features and opt for the New House Kitchen 2-Speed Immersion Hand Blender at $25. It comes in four colors so you can coordinate with your kitchen decor.

KitchenAid 3-Speed Hand Blender:

The 3-Speed Hand Blender let’s you blend, crush, chop, puree and whisk. Simply choose the appropriate speed for your ingredients. The chopper attachment is great for processing harder cheeses, nuts and creating graham cracker crusts. The included whisk attachment whips creams and egg whites to fluffy peaks.

