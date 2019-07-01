Sperry boat shoes, sneakers and boots for men up to 60% off at Hautelook

For two days only, Hautelook’s Sperry Men’s Flash Sale offers up to 60% off select styles. Prices are as marked. Free shipping on all orders. The men’s Kittale White Sole Boat Shoes are timeless and on sale for $90, which is down from their original rate of $160. They feature a 360-degree supportive design and a cushioned insole for comfort. These boat shoes will look great with all of your shorts, jeans or khakis and can easily be dressed up or down. However, another very similar option is the Gold Cup AO Boat Shoes and they’re also on sale for just $70. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Gold Cup Haven Low Top White Sole Sneaker $60 (Orig. $140)
- Gold Authentic Original 2-Eye Loafer $70 (Orig. $160)
- Gold Cup AO Boat Shoe $70 (Orig. $155)
- Chesire Derby Shoes $80 (Orig. $165)
- Dockyard Alpine Leather Boot $85 (Orig. $170)
- Kittale White Sole Boat Shoe $90 (Orig. $160)
- …and even more deals…
