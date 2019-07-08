Adopt AirPrint with Canon’s PIXMA All-in-One for a new Amazon low of $60

Amazon is offering the Canon PIXMA TS6220 AirPrint All-in-One Printer for $59.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. That’s 15% off the going rate found at retailers like Staples and beats the lowest offer we’ve tracked by $10. With support for AirPrint, iOS and macOS users can enjoy an easy printing experience. AirPrint has been around for nearly a decade and has been a must-have feature in every printer I have purchased during that timeframe. For those unfamiliar, AirPrint allows iPhone, iPad, and Mac users to print without needing to install any printer drivers. It’s a technology that “just works” once you hop on the same Wi-Fi network. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Grab a ream of AmazonBasics Paper for $9 so you’re prepped for printing. With 500 sheets in the package, this offering will last most homes a while. Each sheet provides a ‘high-quality 20-pound weight’ that is resistant to paper jams and is sold at an affordable price point.

Canon PIXMA All-in-One Printer features:

Inspire your creativity with prints that will impress. From stunning photographs to detailed documents, put the 5-Color Individual Ink System to work and never compromise on speed or quality

Enjoy the simplicity of connecting your smartphone, tablet and all your favorite devices with ease. With IFTTT (IF This Then That) support, use various web services/applications to automate printing

The PIXMA TS6220 wireless printer is the All-In-One that fits perfectly anywhere in the home, is simple to use, and delivers outstanding quality results every time

