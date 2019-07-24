Modernize a car with this wireless backup camera kit for $53.50 (Reg. $100+)

I-Max (98% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the AUTO-VOX W1 Wireless Backup Camera Kit for $53.33 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and code IWALORH7 has been applied during checkout. That’s nearly $50 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $12. After having a backup camera for several years, using mirrors makes me feel like an animal. Not only that, a backup camera can help you see more than a mirror can show you. This offering is made to install in 20 minutes or less and sports night vision that allows you to see no matter what time of day it is. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Prior to mounting the backup camera’s monitor, you may want to clear off any lingering dust and debris on the dashboard. These Armor All Cleaning Wipes are $4 and will make it a cinch to quickly wipe down nearly any material in your vehicle.

AUTO-VOX W1 Wireless Backup Camera Kit features:

Unlike other cameras, W1 keeps the exterior camera and wireless transmitter separate, which saved you from the hassle of running wires through the car. 1. Install the mirror to cigarette lighter. 2. Drill a small hole behind the license plate to install backup camera. Then, attach to the wireless transmitter. 3. To power the transmitter, Attach the red wire to the reverse light and the black wire to whichever metal ground screw.

