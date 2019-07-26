Smartphone Accessories: Qi Wireless Charging Stand $13.50 Prime shipped, more

- Jul. 26th 2019 12:04 pm ET

0

Bestand Store (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Fast Qi Wireless Charging Stand for $13.49 Prime shipped when the code NCGSEYWU is used at checkout. This is 50% off its going rate and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re looking for an elegant way to charge and display your iPhone, this is a great option. Plus, since it’s a dual coil, you’ll be able to charge your phone in either landscape or portrait mode. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

More smartphone accessories:

  • Vodool Bluetooth Smart Scale: $16 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
    • w/ code XS5TSHB7
  • Hokonui 10000mAh Qi Wireless Portable Battery: $22 (Reg. $34) | Amazon
    • w/ code R6I2ROKU + on-page coupon
  • BUGANI Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker: $49 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
    • w/ code LA3I6LN9

Deals still live from yesterday:

Nomad Base Station

Bestand Fast QI Wireless Charging Stand features:

  • [Wireless Charger] 2-coil design greatly increases the device charging speed. It is compatible with all Qi-enabled devices.
  • [Durable and Sturdy] The main body is made of aluminum alloy, while the bottom is provided with anti-skid silicone pad which provides you durable and sturdy stand.
  • [Stand Design] Customers can charge their phone vertically or horizontally, which means they can enjoy movies and music, making calls or sending messages without interrupting charging.
  • [Update Technology ] Bestand wireless charger station works with iPhone X, 8, 8 Plus, also compatible fast charging models (Fast charge modes are ONLY available for Galaxy – S8, S8 Plus, S7, S7 Edge, Note 8, 5, and S6 Edge Plus models. All other Qi-enabled devices will charge at regular speed.)
  • [What You Get] One-year free warranty. Comes with One Stand, One USB Cable, and one iPhone Qi receiver.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide