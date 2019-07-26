Smartphone Accessories: Qi Wireless Charging Stand $13.50 Prime shipped, more

Bestand Store (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Fast Qi Wireless Charging Stand for $13.49 Prime shipped when the code NCGSEYWU is used at checkout. This is 50% off its going rate and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re looking for an elegant way to charge and display your iPhone, this is a great option. Plus, since it’s a dual coil, you’ll be able to charge your phone in either landscape or portrait mode. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Bestand Fast QI Wireless Charging Stand features:

[Wireless Charger] 2-coil design greatly increases the device charging speed. It is compatible with all Qi-enabled devices.

[Durable and Sturdy] The main body is made of aluminum alloy, while the bottom is provided with anti-skid silicone pad which provides you durable and sturdy stand.

[Stand Design] Customers can charge their phone vertically or horizontally, which means they can enjoy movies and music, making calls or sending messages without interrupting charging.

[Update Technology ] Bestand wireless charger station works with iPhone X, 8, 8 Plus, also compatible fast charging models (Fast charge modes are ONLY available for Galaxy – S8, S8 Plus, S7, S7 Edge, Note 8, 5, and S6 Edge Plus models. All other Qi-enabled devices will charge at regular speed.)

[What You Get] One-year free warranty. Comes with One Stand, One USB Cable, and one iPhone Qi receiver.

