Enjoy being outdoors with this gazebo at $350 (Reg. $500), today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Sunjoy Soft Top Gazebo with Serving Shelf at $349.99 shipped. Normally $500, this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. As the weather starts to cool, it’s inevitable that you’ll start to head outside more. This gazebo will give you protection from the remaining sun or rain plus the built-in serving shelf makes having a meal simple. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

A great way to spend your savings is on the official Sunjoy Mosquito Netting at $103 shipped. It’s built specifically for the above gazebo, offering you protection from those pesky critters.

Another must for any gazebo is this pack of solar lights for $36 shipped. It offers a unique style that’s bound to dazzle your friends. Plus, the included solar panel is all that’s required to power the lights, offering a plug-free experience.

Sunjoy Soft Top Gazebo features:

Supported by durable, powder-coated steel frames which is rust-resistant and can withstand various weather elements

Stylish railing along side with shelf

Dual-tiered vented canopy feature allows stability against windy conditions

Hexagonal shape gazebo with serving shelf on one side

Perfect for adding shade and protection during outdoor parties,, wedding, birthday, entertainment, functions

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!