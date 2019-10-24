Bosch’s 2-Tool Combo Kit falls below $120 with most compact design in class

Amazon is offering the Bosch 18V 2-Tool Combo Kit (CLPK234-181) for $119.60 shipped. That’s nearly $70 off the typical rate at Amazon rate and is within $6 of the lowest offer we have tracked there. As is the case with many Bosch offerings, both of these tools feature a design that is the ‘most compact and lightest weight’ in class. Not only will you receive a driver and drill, you’ll also get two batteries, helping ensure you always have a backup battery that’s ready to rumble. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of reviewers.

Pair today’s purchase with Bosch’s 34-piece Drill and Drive Bit Set for just $10. Today’s savings are more than enough to cover it and you’ll end up with a wide variety of drill and driver bits that will help equip you to knock out all sorts of projects.

Another way to put today’s savings to work involves this handy and inexpensive multi-tool that we reviewed last year. Despite having an under $5 price tag, it offers 11 different functions. It can be used as a wrench, knife, bottle opener, ruler, and more.

Bosch 18V 2-Tool Combo Kit features:

Most compact and lightest weight drill/driver in class: Delivers better balance and control of the tool in tight areas

Most compact impostor design delivers light weight, better balance and increased control

Optimized impact performance: Provides the best runtime and torque control

Torque control limits stripping of screws and helps prevent screw heads from shearing

Electronic Cell Protection (ECP): Increases battery lifetime by preventing damage caused by misuse

