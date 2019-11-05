Under Armour’s Water Jug is insulated with a 1/2-gal. capacity: $20 (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering the Under Armour Sideline 64-oz. Water Jug for $19.71 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the going rate found at retailers like Under Armour and is one of the best prices we have tracked. With a half-gallon capacity, this bottle aims to keep you quenched all day long. It can also keep beverages cool for up to 12 hours thanks to a double-wall foam insulation. A flip-top lid can be found along the top and makes quick work of preventing spills while also making your drink just a button-press away. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Keep spending in check when opting for a Clean Bottle at $13. As its name implies, this alternative places a high priority on hygiene. This has been achieved by adding a removable top and bottom to it. When I stumbled upon this bottle, I bought three of them. That was years ago and I can happily say that they all work perfectly several years later.

For some reason this water bottle reminded me of Oru Kayak Inlet. Perhaps it’s because kayaking requires quite a bit of hydration. No matter the case, this kayak differentiates itself from competitors thanks to a foldable design that delivers an incredibly small storage footprint. If your curiosity has been piqued, check out our release coverage to learn more.

Under Armour Sideline 64-oz. Water Jug features:

Double-wall foam insulated —keeps beverages cold for 12 hours

Leak-resistant locking flip-top lid with one-hand push-button operation

Fold-down carrying handle with integrated fence hooks

BPA free; 64 ounce capacity. One Size Fits All

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

