LG UltraWide Monitor Sale: 29-inch HDR10 $200, 34-inch Thunderbolt $600, more

Amazon is offering the LG 29-inch UltraWide 21:9 Monitor (29WK600-W) for $199.99 shipped. That’s $29 off the typical rate there and is the best Amazon offer we have tracked in about nine months. This UltraWide monitor features a 2560 x 1080 resolution and supports both HDR10 and AMD FreeSync. The rear of the display is white, giving it a bright look that’s bound to blend well in rooms with a lighter style. It’s mountable, allowing you to easily free up desk space. I/O includes HDMI, DisplayPort, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find even more monitor deals.

More LG monitor deals at Amazon:

Put your new display on the wall with this low profile mount for just $17. It’s able to hold a display weighing up to 30-pounds and only sticks out a mere 1.75-inches. Rated 4/5 stars by more than 150 Amazon shoppers.

LG 29-inch UltraWide 21:9 IPS Monitor features:

29 Inch UltraWide 21:9 Full HD IPS Monitor

HDR10 compatible

AMD FreeSync technology

sRGB 99 percent Color Gamut

On Screen Control with Screen Split

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!