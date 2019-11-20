At 40% off, this wireless backup camera kit belongs on all vehicles, now $77

AUTO-VOX (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its W7 Wireless Backup Camera Kit at $77.99 shipped when the code 5SXUQXHJ is used at checkout and when you clip the on-page coupon. This is down 40% from its regular going rate and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked historically. While most new vehicles ship with backup cameras from the factory, not all do. And, if your car is even just a few years old, there likely wasn’t even an option when purchasing it. This kit lets you add this crucial feature to your car without the hassle of running cables from front to back. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Now, the above kit includes a monitor. If your vehicle already has a radio with a display capable of showing a backup camera, there are ways to save quite a bit of money. This backup camera is just $22 Prime shipped and plugs into the back of your radio. Just know, there are quite a few wires to run here, so make sure you’re up to the task before ordering.

If you opt for the lower-cost backup camera, there’s plenty of savings left over to pick up a dash camera. This 1080p model is $42.50 when you clip the on-page coupon. It’s also a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

AUTO-VOX W7 Wireless Backup Camera Kit features:

Strong & Stable Digital Signal Transmission

W7 is a good option as its screen allows for easy viewing of the rear when backing up.

There is no need to run wires from the camera to the monitor because of the wireless signals transmission

High-Quality Image

Auto Displaying Parking Image

