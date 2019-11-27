Complete list of Black Friday deals for e-bikes, e-scooters, and e-skateboards

If you’ve been waiting to find a deal on a new electric bicycle, scooter, or skateboard, then now’s the time. The lead up to Black Friday has seen some huge deals, and they are only getting better as we approach the big day. Below is a complete list of all of the e-bike, e-scooter, and e-skateboard deals we’ve found this Black Friday, with many already active. Keep checking back as we update the list with even more deals!

Electric Bicycle Black Friday Deals

E-bikes are one of the most fun and convenient ways to commute around a city. Check out the great prices on popular models below.

Lectric XP folding fat tire e-bike

I recently had the chance to review the Lectric XP fat tire folding electric bicycle and had a blast. The e-bike can travel at 28 mph and has a range of 25-50 miles. It’s typically priced at $1,099 but is on sale now for just $879.

Kent Step-Through E-bike

Walmart has some great deals this year, including the 700c Kent Step-through e-bike. It’s one of the most affordable ways to get into e-biking, with its usually $998 price marked down to just $798.

Hyper E-ride electric bike

Another great Walmart deal is the Hyper E-ride. It costs only $598 yet can travel at speeds of 20 mph and reach 20 miles of range.

Schwinn EC1 electric bicycle

I can personally attest to how underpriced this bike is. The bang for buck is quite large with the Schwinn EC1.

I’ve spent some good saddle time on the bike, and it is an absolute pleasure to ride. You get all the fun of pedaling around on a classic-styled beach cruiser yet without the effort of driving one of those old behemoths.

The Schwinn EC1 is a bike that looks good and rides even better. And for its discounted price of just $898, it’s a great deal!

Schwinn Sidewinder electric mountain bike

And if you want the same great electrical system but in a mountain bike setup, you’ll want to check out the Schwinn Sidewinder. It’s also marked down from $1,098 to just $898.

Eahora X3 folding electric bike

If you’re looking for a small folder, the Eahora X3 has you covered. It’s typically priced at $899 but is on sale for just $520 on Amazon.

Rad Power Bikes

Rad Power Bikes is perhaps as close to a name brand in e-bikes as it gets in the US. They have a wide range of e-bikes from fat tire adventure bikes to folders to city commuter bikes.

Their e-bikes are usually priced at $1,499 but are marked down to just $1,299 for an early Black Friday sale. And you can get an additional $50 discount by signing up here.

Juiced Bikes

Looking for a fast and fun e-bike up to 28 mph? Juiced has you covered. They even have models that go even faster!

Some of our favorite Juiced Bikes models are their Scrambler e-bikes (MSRP of $2,199 but discounted to $1,399) as well as their urban commuter e-bikes (MSRP of $1,899 but discounted to $1,699). And on both Thanksgiving and Black Friday, you can take another $100 off all of Juiced’s bikes with the coupon code Merry100.

Ride1Up Roadster Ghost e-bike

The Roadster Ghost electric bicycle from Ride1Up has been discounted to just $849.

That’s an excellent offer for an e-bike that can do 28 mph and go anywhere from 20 to 40 miles on a charge.

And you can also snag some free accessories such as cargo panniers if you use the coupon code HOLIDAYGIFT at checkout.

Ride1Up 700 Series e-bike

Ride1Up also has a new 700 Series e-bike as well, which is available for pre-order for $1,499, marked down from its MSRP of $1,599.

The 27 mph 700 Series e-bike comes with high-end parts like a hydraulic suspension fork, hydraulic disc brakes, rack, fenders, integrated LED lights, Schwalbe Super Moto tires, color display and more.

Swagtron EB7 Plus

I’ve got my own Swagtron’s EB7 Plus, and it is a fun little e-bike that folds up into a tiny package, yet can still hit speeds up to 18 mph.

It’s currently marked down from $770 to $699 on Amazon and Swagtron’s site.

And as part of Swagtron’s holiday deal, you can get an additional 5% discount when you use the coupon code GIVING-IS-SWAG on Swagtron’s site, and Swagtron will donate 5% of the sale to the charity Toys For Tots.

Taga family electric cargo bikes

This might be the ultimate family-oriented e-bike. I recently reviewed a Taga Family Electric Cargo Bike and had an excellent time riding around with my nephews.

The bikes usually cost around $3,400 depending on accessories, but are on sale for 50% off right now!

Super73 accessories

Super73 makes some excellent retro-styled electric bikes.

While I wish I could say that there are killer deals on the bikes themselves, Super73 is doing an accessory sale this year instead of a bike sale. So you can pick up Super73 accessories at 75% off. If you’re already getting a Super73 e-bike, that can still save you a lot of cash!

Electric Scooter Black Friday Deals

If you prefer smaller wheels and a thrilling stand-up ride, electric scooters might be for you.

Check out the best electric scooter deals for Black Friday below.

ORCA MARK I folding seated scooter

I know this one looks like an e-bike, but it’s a seated scooter. It’s also an incredibly powerful scooter with a 48V battery that can last for up to 37 miles. It can also hit a top speed of 21 mph.

The scooter offers full suspension and folds to fit into small spaces.

It’s priced at $1,199, but you can take 7% off with the coupon code ELECTREK.

And while you’re taking 7% off of scooters, you’ll want to check out the Emove Cruiser from the same company as the Orca above.

The Emove cruiser gets up to 60 miles of range and hits speeds of 25 MPH. Plus, it has hybrid hydraulic disc brakes, turn signals, full suspension, and a loud horn. It’s a great commuter scooter. It’s priced at $1,399, but you can take nearly $100 off using the coupon code ELECTREK.

FluidFreeRide electric scooters

Miami-based FluidFreeRide is a running a Black Friday deal where if you buy a 40 mph Mantis electric scooter, you get a free 18 mph CityRider electric scooter. PLUS they’ve partnered with the program “Trees for the Future” and will plant 100 trees for each scooter sold!

While you’re there, check out some of FluidFreeRide’s other deals, such as the dual motor 25 mph WideWheel scooter. It is currently discounted from $1,199 to just $899.

Turboant X7 electric scooter

The Turboant is one of the few electric scooters with a removable battery. It can reach speeds of almost 20 mph and gets over 10 miles per charge. And to make it even better, it’s marked down from $599 to just $399 through the end of this month.

Unagi’s exotic and lightweight electric scooter

Unagi has some of the most unique scooters on the market. They’re produced from exotic materials like carbon fiber and magnesium, which helps them not only stand out on looks but also on weight. These lightweight scooters are head-turners, and are a great way for you and your partner to scoot around in style. And this year, Unagi is making it even easier to scoot around with your friend or significant other with a buy one, get one 50% off deal. To take advantage of the deal, just use the code ELECTREKHOLIDAY at checkout.

Segway Ninebot MAX electric scooter

The updated version of the popular Segway M365 electric scooter is the Segway Ninebot MAX, which has a range of up to 40 miles.

The scooter normally costs $799 but is discounted to just $649 for a limited time.

Electric Skateboard Black Friday Deals

For the biggest thrill in personal electric vehicles, e-skateboards are where the fun is at.

Sure, they are a bit riskier, but carving down the street on an electric skateboard gives you a rush that electric bikes and scooters just can’t duplicate.

Exway X1 Pro electric skateboard

This is probably the most fun electric skateboard I’ve tested this year.

The Exway X1 Pro is so easy to ride that it makes a wonderful beginner board. But the fact that it can get up to 29 mph means that it is also a great board to grow with you and allow you to unleash its potential when you eventually become an expert rider.

It’s normally priced at $1,099 but is on sale now for just $849.

And there are more deals to come as we continue to update this list! So don’t forget to check back throughout the next two days!

