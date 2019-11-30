Amazon’s in-house 3-port HDMI Switch falls to new low of $13 (Save 35%)

Amazon is offering the AmazonBasics 3-port HDMI Switch for $13.18 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 35% off the typical rate there and is the lowest price we have tracked. I’ve been using an HDMI switch for quite some time now. Not only has it expanded the amount of HDMI ports on my projector, it seamlessly switches to whichever device was turned on most recently. This equates to less fumbling for the remote, something I think we all can appreciate. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Chances are high that when you set up your new HDMI switch, several cables will be in disarray. Use today’s savings to pick up AmazonBasics Reusable Cable Zip Ties for under $7. Fifty ties come in the package, giving you more than enough to tackle the home theater.

AmazonBasics 3-port HDMI Switch features:

Connect up to 3 HDMI source components to a single HDMI input

Compatible with video game systems, media players, computers, televisions and more

Delivers vibrant 4k picture resolution

Includes USB cable and remote control for auto-switching between platforms

Supports audio and video

HDMI Cable sold separately

