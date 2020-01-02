Audible Challenge 2020 delivers a $20 Amazon credit for finishing three books

Audible is currently running a promotion that offers a $20 Amazon credit if you finish three books of three hours or more before March 3rd. That’s right, just finish three books before March 3rd and score a $20 Amazon credit. If you have a goal to read (or listen) more in 2020, this is a great motivator. You can choose from any audiobook in the Audible library to complete this challenge, as long as its length is three hours or more. Audible’s membership gives you one free audiobook and two Audible Originals for $15 per month, making sure you have plenty of listening material. Learn more here.

Nomad Base Station

For those who prefer to read their books instead of listening to them, Amazon’s First Reads just dropped. You’ll find a selection of eBooks to pick through at no cost, as long as you’re an Amazon Prime member. Learn more in our coverage of the sale here.

Terms and Conditions:

Offer available until March 3, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Valid for US customers only. Offer will only be available to Audible members who are in a trial or membership as of 1/31/20. Eligible Audible members with a linked Amazon account who listen to three entire titles that are at least three hours in length between January 1, 2020 and March 3, 2020, will receive a promotional code for a $20 USD Amazon promotional credit. Customers will not receive additional promotional credits by exceeding the three title threshold. Promotional codes will be delivered via email on or around March 17, 2020. You must be opted in to receive promotional emails in order to receive the reward email. You must redeem the promotional code within 30 days of receipt by clicking the link in the email. This will add the Amazon promotional credit to your Amazon account. The Amazon credit will expire 30 days after it is deposited into your account. The Amazon promotional credit does not apply to digital content, and only applies to products sold by Amazon.com (look for ‘sold by Amazon.com’ on the product detail page). Products sold by third-party sellers or other Amazon entities will not qualify for purchase by the Amazon credit, even if ‘fulfilled by Amazon.com’ or ‘Prime Eligible.’ Shipping charges and taxes may apply to the full value of discounted items in your order. If any of the products related to this offer are returned, your refund will equal the amount you paid for the product, subject to applicable refund policies. Unless an Amazon Gift Card is the stated benefit of the promotion, promotional codes or credits (including those placed directly in accounts) may not be redeemed for Amazon Gift Cards. Offer is limited to one per customer and account, may not be combined with other offers, is non-transferable and may not be resold. Audible reserves the right to modify or cancel the offer at any time. If you violate any of these terms, the offer will be invalid.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!