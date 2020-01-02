Prep for spring allergies with this HEPA air purifier at $35 (50% off)

Elechomes Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its True HEPA Air Purifier for $34.99 shipped when the code 55WULI8F is used at checkout. Down from its $70 list price, this is a 50% savings and is the lowest available. Though most of the pollen and allergens have died off due to the cold of winter, spring is just around the corner. This HEPA filter will help keep you from sneezing in just a few short months since it’s built to filter “99.97% of dust, pollen, smoke, and more.” Rated 4.5/5 stars.

At $35, this is one of the more budget-friendly air filters out there. Most on Amazon are around $50 or more these days, so do keep that in mind.

However, something like Lasko’s standing fan is a great alternative if you’re just wanting air movement. It’s $24 Prime shipped and will make sure that the air is never stagnant in any room.

Elechomes True HEPA Air Purifier features:

100% Ozone Free. Elechomes Desktop Air Purifier filters 99.97% of dust, pollen, smoke and so on

If you’re looking for relaxation, add a few drops of your favorite essential oil to help unclog stuffy noses, relieve sore throats, and aid in a deeper sleep

If you’re someone that often forgets to turn off their devices, easily set a timer for 1,2, 4, or 8 hours to auto Shut-off

