Marmot offers 50% off all sale items + free shipping for the new year

- Jan. 3rd 2020 11:07 am ET

For a limited time only, Marmot offers 50% off sale items including popular jackets, vests, pants, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. For men, the Reactor Jacket is on sale for $40 and originally was priced at $99. This jacket is great for layering during winter outings and comes in an array of color options. It also has a zippered chest pocket to store essentials and the fabric is infused with stretch for added mobility. Best of all, its fleece interior wicks away sweat helping to keep you comfortable throughout the day. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

