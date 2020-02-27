Lululemon offers new markdowns up to 60% off just in time for spring + free shipping

Lululemon adds tons of new markdowns to its We Made Too Much section with up to 60% off styles. Prices are as marked. As always, customers receive free shipping on all orders. Boost your next working with the Shift Stitch Full Zip Hoodie that’s currently marked down to $89. For comparison, this hoodie was originally priced at $128. If you’re planning to do any spring workouts, this style is lightweight and has sweat-wicking fabric. It’s available in three color options and has a removable hood for convenience. Find the rest of our top picks from Lululemon below.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Mastered Motion High Rise Tights are another standout and they’re currently marked down to $79. For comparison, these tights were originally priced at $118. This style features a flattering high-rise fit and it has hidden pockets that are sleek.

Our top picks for women include:

