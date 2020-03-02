Add AUKEY’s 1080p webcam to your streaming setup for $24 (Reg. $40)

AUKEY-TMUS (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 1080p USB Webcam for $23.99 Prime shipped with the code 4WXGZAJN at checkout. Down from its $40 regular rate, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. Whether your computer shipped with a webcam or not, it’s likely that you won’t be able to video call in 1080p, considering most manufacturers put low-quality cameras in their machines. This USB model from AUKEY is a great way to enjoy higher-quality video calls with friends and family. Plus, if you’re wanting to start streaming on Mixer or Twitch, and have a tighter budget, this is a fantastic option. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If 1080p isn’t a requirement for your streaming, then why not save some extra cash? This 720p webcam is yours for $17.50 Prime shipped on Amazon. Coming from Logitech, you know that it’ll get the job done well.

Does your computer have USB-C and not USB-A? Well, this 2-pack of adapters saves the day at just $9 Prime shipped. You’ll get two USB-A to USB-C dongles so you can easily use either webcam above with Apple’s latest computers and more.

AUKEY 1080p Webcam features:

Full HD Video: High-definition 1080p webcam with 1/2.7” CMOS image sensor delivers sharp, smooth video for Skype chats and YouTube recordings

Recording & Live Streaming: Excellent video quality with 1080p recording and streaming at 30fps. Fixed focus keeps things in focus up to 3m/9.8ft away

Fast Installation: Conveniently clip this camera onto flat-screen computer monitors and laptop computer screens or stand it on desks and other flat surfaces

