At under $12, Amazon’s 11-in-1 Multi-Tool has never cost less (20% off)

Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics 11-in-1 Multi-Tool with Nylon Sheath for $11.76 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and is the first price we’ve tracked. This affordable multi-tool features needle-nose and standard pliers, a wire cutter, knife, saw, slotted screwdriver, can opener, and more. This paves the way for you to tackle a wide variety of tasks without rummaging around for several tools. Rated 4.3/5 stars.
If you carry keys, Gerber’s $5 Shard Keychain Tool is a lower-cost alternative worth considering. It sports a small and medium flat driver, Philips head, wire stripper, pry bar, bottle opener, and lanyard hole.
Speaking of multi-tools, check out this stainless steel offering we reviewed a couple years back. It’s still available on Amazon and costs under $5.
AmazonBasics 11-in-1 Multi-Tool features:
- 11-in-1 multi-function tool includes needle nose pliers, standard pliers, wire cutter, knife, saw, slotted screwdriver, Phillips screwdriver, can opener, bottle opener, rope cutter, and file
- Made of durable stainless steel with an aluminum frame; sleek black finish
- Great for hiking, backpacking, camping, fishing, and other outdoor activities, as well as for survival, emergencies, or around-the-house use
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!