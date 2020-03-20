At under $12, Amazon’s 11-in-1 Multi-Tool has never cost less (20% off)

Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics 11-in-1 Multi-Tool with Nylon Sheath for $11.76 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and is the first price we’ve tracked. This affordable multi-tool features needle-nose and standard pliers, a wire cutter, knife, saw, slotted screwdriver, can opener, and more. This paves the way for you to tackle a wide variety of tasks without rummaging around for several tools. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you carry keys, Gerber’s $5 Shard Keychain Tool is a lower-cost alternative worth considering. It sports a small and medium flat driver, Philips head, wire stripper, pry bar, bottle opener, and lanyard hole.

Speaking of multi-tools, check out this stainless steel offering we reviewed a couple years back. It’s still available on Amazon and costs under $5.

AmazonBasics 11-in-1 Multi-Tool features:

11-in-1 multi-function tool includes needle nose pliers, standard pliers, wire cutter, knife, saw, slotted screwdriver, Phillips screwdriver, can opener, bottle opener, rope cutter, and file

Made of durable stainless steel with an aluminum frame; sleek black finish

Great for hiking, backpacking, camping, fishing, and other outdoor activities, as well as for survival, emergencies, or around-the-house use

