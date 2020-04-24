Upgrade your office with a well-rated mesh desk chair at $65 (Reg. $120), more

Office Depot is offering the Brenton Studio Jaxby Mesh Office Chair for $64.99 shipped. Normally $120, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re working from home and haven’t updated your office chair yet, it’s time. There’s nothing like a quality chair to sit in if you’re spending hours at the desk. When I started here at 9to5, one of the first things I did was grab a good chair so I could sit comfortably while writing, and not a day goes by that I’m not thankful for a supportive seat. Brenton Studio’s chair offers a mesh-backed design which ensures that you won’t overheat while sitting, and the wide seat means you’ll be comfortable the entire time you’re at work. Plus, the wheels make it super easy to maneuver around your home office. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for another great office chair deal.

We’ve also spotted the Christopher Knight Home Bagnold Desk Chair for $130.98 shipped at Amazon. That’s $39 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $4. This stylish chair is tufted and features a mid-century modern look that’s bound to class up any office. Rated 4/5 stars.

When it comes to office chairs, today’s lead deal is one of the better prices that we’re seeing right now. For comparison, $62 at Amazon would get you a more basic office chair that doesn’t have a mesh back, armrests, or as comfortable of a seat.

However, something that we recommend picking up with any office chair is a floor mat. This will help keep your floor nice and clean, free of grooves that your chair might make from rolling around. Plus, it’ll help your chair move easier on carpet if that’s what you have in the office. At around $38, you can get a model designed either for carpet or hardwood at Amazon.

Brenton Studio Jaxby Office Chair features:

Whether you are working on a project for work or lounging with a good book, the right mid-back task chair can make all the difference. This Brenton Studio mesh/fabric chair helps keep you comfortable thanks to its breathable seat and waterfall seat cushion. The tilt and height adjustments make it easy to create your own custom setting.

