Start your DIY adventures with Milwaukee M12 3-tool combo kit: $149 ($100 off)

Home Depot is offering the Milwaukee M12 3-tool Combo Kit for $149 shipped. If you were to purchase the drill/driver, impact, and oscillating tool separately, it would run you around $260. This bundle generally fetches $250, and today’s deal is among the best that we’ve tracked all-time. In this toolkit, you’ll get Milwaukee’s M12 drill/driver, ¼-inch impact, and oscillating tool, which is the perfect DIY starter kit. There’s also a carrying bag two batteries so you can always have one on charge. I have a similar kit personally and absolutely love the quality and battery life provided by Milwaukee. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Now, if you’re just starting out with DIY projects, there are a few other necessities. Be sure to grab this 40-piece DEWALT FlexTorq Bit Set at Amazon. It’s designed specifically for impact drivers, though it’ll work well with all drill types. At under $25 Prime shipped, it’s a no-brainer purchase.

Unsure what else your kit should include? Our handy guide walks you through it all, from what brands to look at to what items to pick up for different uses.

Milwaukee M12 Combo Kit features:

The Milwaukee M12 2-Tool Combo Kit includes the M12 3/8 in. Drill/Driver (2407-20) and the M12 1/4 in. Hex Impact Driver (2462-20). The powerful compact cordless drill driver delivers 275 in./lbs. of torque up to 25% more torque than the competition and 0-400/0-1,500 RPM. The impact driver’s high-performance motor gives users 0 RPM to 2,500 RPM for increased fastening speed. The innovative M12 cordless lithium-ion system is designed to provide users with the power and torque required for professional applications, in a size that allows users to reach the tightest and toughest spaces.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!