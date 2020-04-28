DJI’s Ronin-S Essential Gimbal drops to new low at $399 (Reg. $559)

Adorama is offering the DJI Ronin-S Essential DSLR Gimbal Stabilizer for $399 shipped. Normally $559 at Amazon, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you’re a videographer of any sort, then you know how great having a gimbal is for capturing stable video. The Ronin-S is a compact offering from DJI that can hold up to 8-pounds, which is pretty hefty when it comes to new camera gear. Plus, it’ll work with DSLR, mirrorless, or cinema cameras alike. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

The DJI Osmo Pocket combines a 4K camera with a gimbal that fits in your pocket. That’s right, this is both the gimbal and camera in one compact unit. This micro camera is a fantastic addition if you’re wanting to capture anything and everything while walking around. It comes in at $369 and even includes a built-in 4K camera, helping to simplify your setup.

However, they say the best camera is the one you always have with you. DJI’s Osmo Mobile 3 folds up to become compact for travel and can stabilize just about any iPhone or Android device on the market. At $119, it’s great for those on a tighter budget.

DJI Ronin-S Gimbal features:

The DJI Ronin-S is more than just a miniaturized version of the larger Ronin gimbal stabilizers; it represents a scalable ecosystem for integrating DSLR and mirrorless cameras into professional-grade workflows. The single-handed form factor of the Ronin-S lends itself to lighter camera payloads, up to eight pounds. But don’t let its size fool you; the Ronin-S has a lot going on under the hood. Separate modules are available for the handle and accessory docks, allowing you to customize the gimbal based on how you wish to operate it. While using the conventional battery grip, the Ronin-S will last up to 12 hours on a single charge.

