Clean your car with Turtle Wax’s complete care kit at under $24 (Reg. $30)

Amazon is offering the Turtle Wax Complete ICE Premium Car Care Kit (50733) for $23.81 Prime shipped. Normally $30, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Now that the sun is coming back out, it’s time to clean up your car for a summer cruise. This complete car care kit includes everything you need to get your car spick and span. You’ll get detailer, wax, interior cleaner and protectant, as well as speed compound. This kit also includes foam applicator pads as well as microfiber towels, to ensuring that you can easily clean your car. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

A must-have when it comes time to wash is a foam cannon. You read that right, clean like a pro by picking up a foam cannon for just $17 Prime shipped at Amazon.

We also recommend grabbing a pair of wash mitts to make it easier to clean everything up. This 2-pack is available for under $7 Prime shipped each and is what I personally own and use to clean my muscle car.

Turtle Wax Complete Car Care Kit features:

Smart Shield Technology builds layers of shine & protection

ICE Interior Cleaner removes dust, fingerprints and food and beverage stains without leaving behind an artificial shine or greasy feel

ICE Speed Compound removes oxidation, scratches, and swirl marks without drying in crevices or staining trim

ICE Spray Wax produces exceptional water beading, and contains UV protection to help prevent fading from harsh sun exposure

