Upgrade to a voice-controlled garage door with this smart opener at $24

NetworkSpecialist (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Refoss Smart Wi-Fi Garage Door Opener for $23.99 Prime shipped with the code UFW24FL6 at checkout. This is down from its $40 list price and is among the best deal we’ve tracked historically, though we have seen other brands drop their smart garage door openers to as low as $20 in the past. If your garage door isn’t smart, this handy adapter fixes that easily. It hooks into just about any opener and allows you to gain voice control to easily open and close your garage through both the Alexa and Assistant platforms. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Not quite ready to put a smart garage door opener in? Well, add a smart window/door sensor to your garage and enjoy similar functionality. Samsung’s SmartThings Sensor is $20 Prime shipped and offers the ability to tell you if the garage is open or closed, as well as run functions based on the status.

If you’re unsure whether or not it’s time for a smart garage door, our very own Jordan recently upgraded his 22-year old opener. He loves what it lets him do, and you can find out more in his hands-on review.

Refoss Smart Garage Door Opener features:

It is compatible with most major garage door opener in the market. Scroll down and check your model compatibility in the “Technical Specification – Installation Manual”. NO MONTHLY FEE or HIDDEN FEES.

Open, close, check door status, receive just within your eHomeLife iOS/android App. Works with Google Assistant, Alexa.

Stay alert by different notification modes, which remind you close the garage door (overtime and overnight notifications) or keep you update with the door status.

