Amazon discounts date night, DIY craft, succulent, more subscription boxes

To help promote social distancing, Amazon is offering a pretty wide selection of its monthly subscription boxes on sale right now. Pricing and savings vary depending on which box you choose, but we’ll highlight a few of our favorites here. One of the neatest ones is the Crafted with Love subscription, which is available for $15 for your first month. Subsequent months will run you $30, but you’ll save 50% on your first order. This subscription is essentially a “date night in a box” and comes with everything you’ll need. Each box includes four to five games and activities focused on growing you and your loved one closer together through laughter and fun. Each box is unique, and there’s even a themed Spotify playlist to further spice things up. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 60% of couples. Head below for a few more of our favorites, but be sure to drop by Amazon to view all of the discounted subscription boxes available.

Do keep in mind that each discount you see below is only for your first month, and every subsequent month you’ll be charged full price. If you only want to subscribe for a single month, be sure to cancel the box before it renews.

Our favorite subscription boxes:

Not quite sure which subscription box to pick up? Well, we outlined some of our favorites overall at Amazon a few months ago, so you’ll absolutely want to check our roundup out for more information there.

Also, something you might want to consider is picking up either an instant camera or an instant photo printer to go along with your favorite subscription box. If you’re getting one of the date night or DIY craft kit boxes, then having an instant camera is a fantastic way to easily capture a memory from you or your young ones making the craft.

More about the Crafted with Love subscription:

Reconnect with a fun and unique date night delivered every month, right to your door

Each box includes 4 to 5 games and activities focused on growth and laughter

A uniquely themed date night every month

Themed Spotify playlist to accompany your date

Includes all the items you’ll need

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!