I don’t know about you, but I am all about making 2020 simpler than years past. While eliminating items can certainly lead to an easier life, there are some products that should not be given up. So for those things, arguably the next best solution is likely to let someone else do the heavy-lifting. Thankfully Amazon subscription boxes are here to save the day. Continue reading to see my top picks for 2020.

Gentleman’s Box

While I like to think that I have some semblance of fashion sense, my appearance is an area that I tend to ask my wife for lots of input on. This is obviously because I want to know what she thinks will make me look my best, but also because of sometimes being lazy.

This Amazon subscription box delivers 4-6 fashion accessories in each box, a bundle that’s bound to streamline 2020 while also broadening your wardrobe with items that you may not have initially tried. Having sent its first box in 2014, Gentlemen’s Box has been up and running for going on six years now, helping confirm that the company has plenty of experience delivering desirable fashion accessories.

Fit Snack

Now that we’ve got fashion out of the way, it’s time to focus on overall well-being and fitness, more specifically, healthy snacks. With Fit Snack, you’ll be able to keep your taste buds hopping and know that what you’re eating is packed with the nutrients needed to help keep you looking and feeling great. This Amazon subscription box takes things even further thanks to the inclusion of “trainer developed workout cards and wellness tips to keep you healthy, happy and snacking on.”

Crated with Love

Fashionable, check. Well-fed and in-shape, check. Let’s piece together the next piece of the puzzle, and that’s ensuring that routine date nights happen and that they’re fun and exciting. The Crated with Love Amazon subscription box aims to eliminate the time needed to plan, figuring out a budget, and creativity required to come up with ideas. Each box is valued between $60-$100 and Crated with Love has been delivering relationship strengthening activities for about 6-years.

Pawstruck or meowbox

My last recommendation is a little something for the dog or cat that’s likely napping at home. For dogs, I recommend the Pawstruck Amazon subscription box. Subscribers will receive treats made from “the best ingredients” and come in a variety of sizes based on your dog’s size. Each treat inside the box has every breed in mind and aims to increase dental health which leads to “healthier pearly whites and better smelling breath.”

If your cat is like mine, it’s obsessed with playing. Thankfully the meowbox Amazon subscription box is here and it can be ordered with or without treats. The latter option is great for felines with dietary restrictions. Every month you’ll receive a “fun new theme with custom designed toys.” On top of that, meowbox donates a can of food to a cat shelter for each box shipped.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!