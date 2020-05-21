Fossil’s Stainless Steel Neutra Watch is over 45% off at $89, more from $79

- May. 21st 2020 1:04 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Fossil Neutra Chronograph Stainless Steel Watch (FS5525) for $88.98 shipped. That’s $80 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This stylish offering features a 44mm case, 22mm stainless steel bracelet, and black satin dial with amber crystal. It’s ready to withstand interactions with water thanks to a 50-meter resistance. This is a great option to keep around for date night, an upscale event, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more watches on sale from $79.

More watches on sale:

Opt for Timex Expedition Scout 40 to drop spending to $37. For that price you’ll score a gray 40mm brass case, cream dial, and Arabic numerals. Water resistance reaches 50-meters, ensuring it’s ready to withstand swimming, splashes, and more.

Fossil Neutra Stainless Steel Watch features:

  • This 44mm Neutra features a black satin dial with an amber crystal, chronograph movement and a black stainless steel bracelet.
  • 44mm case, 22mm band width, mineral crystal, Quartz movement with chronograph analog display, imported.
  • Round stainless steel case, with a black dial.
  • Black, stainless steel bracelet.
  • Water resistant up to 50m: Wearable while swimming in shallow water.

Roborock H6

