Fossil’s Stainless Steel Neutra Watch is over 45% off at $89, more from $79

Amazon is offering the Fossil Neutra Chronograph Stainless Steel Watch (FS5525) for $88.98 shipped. That’s $80 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This stylish offering features a 44mm case, 22mm stainless steel bracelet, and black satin dial with amber crystal. It’s ready to withstand interactions with water thanks to a 50-meter resistance. This is a great option to keep around for date night, an upscale event, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more watches on sale from $79.
More watches on sale:
- Fossil Grant Steel + Leather: $79 (Reg. $115)
- Fossil Townsman Steel + Leather: $119.50 (Reg. $159)
Opt for Timex Expedition Scout 40 to drop spending to $37. For that price you’ll score a gray 40mm brass case, cream dial, and Arabic numerals. Water resistance reaches 50-meters, ensuring it’s ready to withstand swimming, splashes, and more.
Fossil Neutra Stainless Steel Watch features:
- This 44mm Neutra features a black satin dial with an amber crystal, chronograph movement and a black stainless steel bracelet.
- 44mm case, 22mm band width, mineral crystal, Quartz movement with chronograph analog display, imported.
- Round stainless steel case, with a black dial.
- Black, stainless steel bracelet.
- Water resistant up to 50m: Wearable while swimming in shallow water.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!