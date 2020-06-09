Under Armour’s Vanish Pullover drops to $26 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $45)

- Jun. 9th 2020 1:53 pm ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the Men’s Under Armour Vanish Seamless 1/2 Zip Pullover in several color options from $25.50 shipped. Regularly priced at $45, that’s the best rate we’ve seen in 2-months. This pullover is great for your golf game, with 4-way stretch material and sweat-wicking properties to help keep you cool. It also has anti-odor fabric and a ventilation mesh paneling. Plus, you can style it with jeans, shorts, joggers, or khakis. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Be sure to head below the jump to find even more features about this pullover.

With your savings, the Saucony Men’s Multi-Pack No-Show Socks are just $13.99. These socks are great to pair with tennis shoes and are cushioned for added comfort. Better yet, they come in several color options and are rated 4.5/5 stars.

Under Armour’s Vanish Pullover features:

  • Soft knit fabric with engineered mesh ventilation, mapped to the places you need it most
  • Nearly sew free construction to eliminate chafing
  • 4 way stretch construction moves better in every direction
  • Material wicks sweat & dries really fast
  • Anti odor technology prevents the growth of odor causing microbes

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

About the Author