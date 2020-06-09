Under Armour’s Vanish Pullover drops to $26 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $45)

Amazon is currently offering the Men’s Under Armour Vanish Seamless 1/2 Zip Pullover in several color options from $25.50 shipped. Regularly priced at $45, that’s the best rate we’ve seen in 2-months. This pullover is great for your golf game, with 4-way stretch material and sweat-wicking properties to help keep you cool. It also has anti-odor fabric and a ventilation mesh paneling. Plus, you can style it with jeans, shorts, joggers, or khakis. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Be sure to head below the jump to find even more features about this pullover.

With your savings, the Saucony Men’s Multi-Pack No-Show Socks are just $13.99. These socks are great to pair with tennis shoes and are cushioned for added comfort. Better yet, they come in several color options and are rated 4.5/5 stars.

Under Armour’s Vanish Pullover features:

Soft knit fabric with engineered mesh ventilation, mapped to the places you need it most

Nearly sew free construction to eliminate chafing

4 way stretch construction moves better in every direction

Material wicks sweat & dries really fast

Anti odor technology prevents the growth of odor causing microbes

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!