Igloo’s BMX cooler holds 72-quarts and keeps ice for 5-days: $120 (Reg. $150)

Amazon is offering the Igloo BMX 72-quart Cooler for $119.99 shipped. Normally $150, today’s deal is within $3 of its all-time low and is the best available. Igloo’s massive BMX cooler is perfect for making day trips to the beach, lake, and more. It can keep ice for up to 4- to 5-days at a time in 90F temperatures, which is great for summer vacations. The swing-up handle makes it really easy to carry this cooler. Plus, the T-handle latches ensure that the cold is locked inside when you’re not grabbing something out of it. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

The Coleman 50-quart Xtreme Cooler with Wheels is a great alternative if you need something a bit smaller and more affordable. Coming in at $42 shipped on Amazon, this cooler is a bit smaller than today’s lead deal, and isn’t quite as rugged. But, it’ll still be great for more lightweight and smaller trips.

However, save even more with the Coleman 48-quart Performance Cooler. To save some cash, instead of 5-day cooling, this model only good for up to 3-days. At just $25 Prime shipped, this is an easy recommendation for the budget-minded.

Igloo BMX Cooler features:

Extra-thick foam walls and insulated lid for best-in-category cooling performance

Rubberized T-latches secure lid closure and lock in the cold

Oversized hinges and stainless steel screws extend product life

Swing-up handles with stainless steel reinforcement and rubber grips provide premium touch points

Skid pads add extra layer of corner protection and a Diamond plate metal insert reinforces the ruggedness and durability

