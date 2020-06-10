Igloo’s BMX cooler holds 72-quarts and keeps ice for 5-days: $120 (Reg. $150)

- Jun. 10th 2020 12:19 pm ET

Get this deal
$150 $120
0

Amazon is offering the Igloo BMX 72-quart Cooler for $119.99 shipped. Normally $150, today’s deal is within $3 of its all-time low and is the best available. Igloo’s massive BMX cooler is perfect for making day trips to the beach, lake, and more. It can keep ice for up to 4- to 5-days at a time in 90F temperatures, which is great for summer vacations. The swing-up handle makes it really easy to carry this cooler. Plus, the T-handle latches ensure that the cold is locked inside when you’re not grabbing something out of it. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

The Coleman 50-quart Xtreme Cooler with Wheels is a great alternative if you need something a bit smaller and more affordable. Coming in at $42 shipped on Amazon, this cooler is a bit smaller than today’s lead deal, and isn’t quite as rugged. But, it’ll still be great for more lightweight and smaller trips.

However, save even more with the Coleman 48-quart Performance Cooler. To save some cash, instead of 5-day cooling, this model only good for up to 3-days. At just $25 Prime shipped, this is an easy recommendation for the budget-minded.

Igloo BMX Cooler features:

  • Extra-thick foam walls and insulated lid for best-in-category cooling performance
  • Rubberized T-latches secure lid closure and lock in the cold
  • Oversized hinges and stainless steel screws extend product life
  • Swing-up handles with stainless steel reinforcement and rubber grips provide premium touch points
  • Skid pads add extra layer of corner protection and a Diamond plate metal insert reinforces the ruggedness and durability

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$150 $120
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Igloo

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide