At $101, it’s time to upgrade to Ameriwood’s Candon Desk (Save $40)

Amazon is offering the Ameriwood Home Candon Desk for $100.80 shipped. That’s roughly $40 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $1. No matter which room you’d like to tackle work from, Ameriwood Home’s Candon Desk is here to bolster productivity. Measurements are 30.1- by 45- by 19.5-inches, allowing it to fit well in almost any spaces while providing enough room for most needs. Two open shelves and a file drawer can be found along the side, offering up a respectable amount of storage. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of reviewers.
With the latest version of macOS allowing you to use an iPad as a secondary display, why not use some of today’s savings on TechMatte Tablet Stand? It’s a $12 investment that’s bound to come in handy.
Uncertain of where to get started with macOS Sidecar? We’ve got a helpful setup guide in addition to all the latest tips, tricks, and news right here.
Ameriwood Home Candon Desk features:
- Keep everything you need right by your side while you work in your home office, dorm room or bedroom on the Ameriwood Home Condon Desk
- This desk is equipped with Plenty of writing space, 1 letter file drawer and 2 open shelves for all your supplies and paperwork
- 2 people are required for assembly; Assembled dimensions: 30.1 inch H x 45 inch W x 19.5 inch D. Shipping weight is approximately 75.46 pounds
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!