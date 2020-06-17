At $101, it’s time to upgrade to Ameriwood’s Candon Desk (Save $40)

- Jun. 17th 2020 12:16 pm ET

$101
0

Amazon is offering the Ameriwood Home Candon Desk for $100.80 shipped. That’s roughly $40 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $1. No matter which room you’d like to tackle work from, Ameriwood Home’s Candon Desk is here to bolster productivity. Measurements are 30.1- by 45- by 19.5-inches, allowing it to fit well in almost any spaces while providing enough room for most needs. Two open shelves and a file drawer can be found along the side, offering up a respectable amount of storage. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of reviewers.

With the latest version of macOS allowing you to use an iPad as a secondary display, why not use some of today’s savings on TechMatte Tablet Stand? It’s a $12 investment that’s bound to come in handy.

Uncertain of where to get started with macOS Sidecar? We’ve got a helpful setup guide in addition to all the latest tips, tricks, and news right here.

Ameriwood Home Candon Desk features:

  • Keep everything you need right by your side while you work in your home office, dorm room or bedroom on the Ameriwood Home Condon Desk
  • This desk is equipped with Plenty of writing space, 1 letter file drawer and 2 open shelves for all your supplies and paperwork
  • 2 people are required for assembly; Assembled dimensions: 30.1 inch H x 45 inch W x 19.5 inch D. Shipping weight is approximately 75.46 pounds

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$101
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Ameriwood

About the Author