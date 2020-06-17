At $101, it’s time to upgrade to Ameriwood’s Candon Desk (Save $40)

Amazon is offering the Ameriwood Home Candon Desk for $100.80 shipped. That’s roughly $40 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $1. No matter which room you’d like to tackle work from, Ameriwood Home’s Candon Desk is here to bolster productivity. Measurements are 30.1- by 45- by 19.5-inches, allowing it to fit well in almost any spaces while providing enough room for most needs. Two open shelves and a file drawer can be found along the side, offering up a respectable amount of storage. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of reviewers.

Ameriwood Home Candon Desk features:

Keep everything you need right by your side while you work in your home office, dorm room or bedroom on the Ameriwood Home Condon Desk

This desk is equipped with Plenty of writing space, 1 letter file drawer and 2 open shelves for all your supplies and paperwork

2 people are required for assembly; Assembled dimensions: 30.1 inch H x 45 inch W x 19.5 inch D. Shipping weight is approximately 75.46 pounds

