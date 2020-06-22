JBL’s refurb portable Link 10 Assistant-enabled speaker returns to low of $40

JBL is currently offering its Link 10 Portable Assistant Speaker for $39.99 shipped in refurbished condition. Originally $180, today’s deal beats our last mention by $10 and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. The Link 10 offers Google’s Assistant built-in, making it a great addition to any smart home. The battery allows you to enjoy Google Assistant anywhere you go, plus gives you the ability to listen to tunes outside as well. With an IPX7 waterproof rating, this speaker is designed to function both indoors and outside, even in inclimate weather or at the beach. Rated 4.4/5 stars and ships with a 1-year warranty.

Opt for the Amazon Echo Dot if you’re wanting something a bit lower-cost and that ties into Amazon’s ecosystem. It’s down to $30 right now and delivers a great Alexa experience for its size, making it a nice option for any smart home.

However, the Echo Flex is both ultra-compact and budget-focused. At $17.50 right now, just plug this into your wall and you’ll instantly have a smart speaker there.

JBL Link 10 Portable Assistant Speaker features:

The JBL Link 10 is a voice activated portable speaker with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth® enabled that delivers immersive stereo sound. It has the Google Assistant built-in. It’s your own personal Google. Always ready to help. You can ask it questions. And tell it to do things. The more you use it, the more useful it gets. Just start with “Ok Google” – a simple voice request triggers your JBL Link 10 to play music, podcasts or radio from services like Google Play Music, Spotify, Pandora and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!