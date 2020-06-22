Sun Joe’s 14-inch electric mower requires no gas or oil at a low of $83.50

Amazon offers the Sun Joe MJ401E-Pro 14-inch 13A Electric Lawn Mower for $83.35 shipped. Normally around $140 at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you have a smaller yard, this mower is the perfect summer upgrade. It requires no gas or oil and runs off a simple extension cord. The 14-inch wide cutting deck cuts just over a foot of grass during each pass. It can either side-discharge the clippings or bag them, depending on what your needs are. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Use a fraction of your savings to pick up this 2-pack of 100-foot extension cords. They’re rated for outdoor use and is orange, meaning you’ll never miss it while mowing. At just $50 shipped on Amazon, buying a 2-pack gives you a reach of 200-feet, which should easily cover your entire yard at one time.

Prefer a riding mower? Well, check out today’s Green Deals. RYOBI’s 30-inch Electric Riding Lawn Mower is down to $2,099 right now, which saves you $300 from its regular rate. Be sure to check out that and other great deals on green tech and home goods in our daily roundup.

Sun Joe Electric Mower features:

  • POWERFUL: 13-amp motor cuts a 14-inch wide path
  • ADJUSTABLE DECK: Tailor cutting height with 3-position height control
  • STEEL BLADES: Durable 14-Inch steel blade cuts with precision
  • ACCESSORIES: Includes 10. 6-gal bag and discharge chute

