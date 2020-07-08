Samsung’s SmartThings Door and Window Sensor hits new low at $16

Amazon is offering the Samsung SmartThings Door and Window Sensor for $16.05 Prime shipped. Today’s deal is nearly 20% off and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’ve got a Samsung SmartThings smart home system, this sensor is the perfect expansion. You can base automation off of whether the sensor is opened or closed, along with getting a notification when it changes state. This would be a good thing to put on a garage door to know when it’s opened or closed, should you not have it connected to Wi-Fi. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Looking to know what the temperature is in different areas of your home? This Wi-Fi sensor tells you that and more. It’s available at Amazon for under $12.50 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon.

Samsung SmartThings Door and Window Sensor features:

Versatile Monitoring: All-in-one open/close, vibration, orientation, angle (tilt), and temperature sensor for multipurpose functionality

24/7 Monitoring: Receive instant phone alerts if a door, window, cabinet or drawer opens unexpectedly

Stay Safe: Get a notification if you forgot to close your doors or windows to ensure your home stays safe

