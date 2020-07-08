Samsung’s SmartThings Door and Window Sensor hits new low at $16

- Jul. 8th 2020 12:43 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the Samsung SmartThings Door and Window Sensor for $16.05 Prime shipped. Today’s deal is nearly 20% off and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’ve got a Samsung SmartThings smart home system, this sensor is the perfect expansion. You can base automation off of whether the sensor is opened or closed, along with getting a notification when it changes state. This would be a good thing to put on a garage door to know when it’s opened or closed, should you not have it connected to Wi-Fi. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Looking to know what the temperature is in different areas of your home? This Wi-Fi sensor tells you that and more. It’s available at Amazon for under $12.50 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon.

Be sure to swing by our roundup of the best ways to make use of your smart home. We check out reliable Wi-Fi setups, smart hubs, and more.

Samsung SmartThings Door and Window Sensor features:

  • Versatile Monitoring: All-in-one open/close, vibration, orientation, angle (tilt), and temperature sensor for multipurpose functionality
  • 24/7 Monitoring: Receive instant phone alerts if a door, window, cabinet or drawer opens unexpectedly
  • Stay Safe: Get a notification if you forgot to close your doors or windows to ensure your home stays safe

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smart Home Deals

Best Smart Home Deals

The best in smart home deals and sales.
Samsung

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide