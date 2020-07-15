The OnePlus 8 Pro has been one of our favorite 2020 releases, but it’s been a tough phone to get your hands on since launch day. The device has been constantly out of stock, but now, the OnePlus 8 Pro is finally up for sale again, and you can get some freebies with it.

Update 7/15: OnePlus has a new set of deals this week and it’s definitely upping the ante. With the purchase of a OnePlus 8 Pro, you’ll get $150 toward official accessories, and $100 if you purchase a OnePlus 8 instead. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z are also cut to $29.95.

All of the deals below are valid today (7/15) only.

United States:

Canada:

“OnePlus Days” will happen weekly in North America with new deals every week. Most of these deals, though, will be only one that single day, Wednesday, specifically.

To usher in the first “OnePlus Day,” OnePlus.com in the US will offer a free pair of Bullets Wireless Z with the purchase of the newly in-stock OnePlus 8 Pro. Notably, though, this is specifically with the 12GB RAM Black version of the phone. Switching to the also-in-stock Ultramarine Blue OnePlus 8 Pro only nets you a 40% discount on the Bullets.

There are also some “monthly” deals ongoing as well. The purchase of a OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition gives 50% off the T-Mobile OnePlus 7T, while the OnePlus 7T (T-Mobile only) has dropped to $499 and comes with a free screen protector, silicone bumper, and Type-C Bullets.

