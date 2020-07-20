Nike Flash Sale offers extra 30% off running shoes from $20 at Hautelook

For 2-days only, Hautelook’s Nike Flash Sale is offering an extra 30% off select styles for men and women. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $100 or more. One of the most notable deals from this event is the Zoom Winflo 7 Running Shoes that are marked down to $70, which is $20 off the original rate. These shoes are lightweight and curved for quick movements. They’re also cushioned and perfect for training, running, or everyday activities. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Best Fashion Deals

Nike

