Michael Kors takes extra 50% off all sale styles during its Big Splash Event

- Jul. 21st 2020 1:15 pm ET

0

Michael Kors takes extra 50% off sale styles during its Big Splash Event. Prices are as marked. Score great deals on handbags, briefcases, backpacks, wallets, watches, and more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the women’s Nicole Medium Leather Shoulder Bag. Originally priced at $398, however during the sale you can find it for $119. This shoulder bag is versatile to wear year-round and spacious to hold all of your essentials. It also has a large shoulder strap for added comfort and you can choose from three color options. Plus, the removable pouch helps you to organize your bag. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

For men, the Slim Fit Linen Shirt will become a staple in your wardrobe for summer weather. This shirt is lightweight and can easily be dressed up or down. Better yet, it’s currently on sale for $42 and originally was priced at $98.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Also, be sure to check out the Lacoste Summer Sale that’s offering up to 50% off clearance styles and free delivery.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Michael Kors

Michael Kors

About the Author