Michael Kors takes extra 50% off all sale styles during its Big Splash Event

Michael Kors takes extra 50% off sale styles during its Big Splash Event. Prices are as marked. Score great deals on handbags, briefcases, backpacks, wallets, watches, and more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the women’s Nicole Medium Leather Shoulder Bag. Originally priced at $398, however during the sale you can find it for $119. This shoulder bag is versatile to wear year-round and spacious to hold all of your essentials. It also has a large shoulder strap for added comfort and you can choose from three color options. Plus, the removable pouch helps you to organize your bag. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

For men, the Slim Fit Linen Shirt will become a staple in your wardrobe for summer weather. This shirt is lightweight and can easily be dressed up or down. Better yet, it’s currently on sale for $42 and originally was priced at $98.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

