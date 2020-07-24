Victorinox’s Swiss Army Multi-Tool nears Amazon low as it drops to under $23

Update 7/24 @ 3:22 PM: Back in stock

Amazon is offering the Victorinox MiniChamp Swiss Army Multi-Tool for $22.76 Prime shipped. Down from its $38 going rate, today’s deal is within $0.50 of its all-time low and is the best available. This multi-tool is a must-have for many, thanks to the multiple functions that it accomplishes. You’ll find a knife, scissors, toothpick, tweezers, file, ruler, and much more given that it performs 16 individual tasks. Plus, it slips into your pocket and goes anywhere you do. Note: Current orders are being shipped out in between 3- to 5-days. Purchase it now to lock in the discounted rate. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

The Smith & Wesson Extreme Ops is a great option if you just need a pocket knife. It only does one function, cut things open, but it’s a #1 best-seller and only sets you back $11.50 Prime shipped. With a 3.1-inch serrated blade, it’s great for opening packages, cutting boxes, and much more.

Don’t forget to swing by our roundup of the best multi-tools around. Prices in the roundup start at under $5 and you’ll find models from Leatherman, Gerber, and many more here to fit all types of budgets and needs.

Victorinox MiniChamp Swiss Army Multi-Tool features:

SMALL, YET MIGHTY. Features (16) functions including: 1.25″ blade, Phillips screwdriver, cuticle pusher, ruler, and bottle opener – this versatile multi-tool gives you all the functions you need to win the day.

DURABLE CONSTRUCTION. Swiss Made stainless steel construction encased in our traditional polished red ABS scales provides sleek durability.

COMPACT CARRY. A champion among small pocket knives, bring the MiniChamp on your daily adventures without sacrificing space – Fits comfortably on a keychain or in a pocket or bag, making it the perfect addition to your everyday carry.

