Organize your closet with Rubbermaid’s deluxe custom kit at an low of $78

Amazon is offering the Rubbermaid Configurations Deluxe Custom Closet Organizer System for $77.80 shipped. Down from its $140 going rate, today’s deal saves nearly 50% and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If your closet is lacking organization, it could be that you don’t have enough places to put things. This kit fits widths from 4- to 8-feet and adds up to 22-feet of shelving space and 12-feet of hanging space to keep you better organized. You’ll find that Rubbermaid includes everything you’ll need to outfit one closet wall here, including the vertical runners, shelves, bars, and much more. Rated 4.7/5 stars from thousands.

For a quick and easy way to tidy up your closet, pick up this 10-pack of hanger organizers. It’s just $16.50 Prime shipped and each organizer holds five hangers. Once you’ve got them hung, just slip one end of the organizer off the rod and your clothes will take up less space.

However, this 5-shelf hanging organizer can hold shoes, jeans, and much more. It’s available for just $13 Prime shipped and hangs on two hooks from your closet’s bar. There are even six side-mounted mesh pockets to hold purses, socks, sandals, and much more.

Rubbermaid Deluxe Closet Organizer features:

Fits any walk in or reach in closet with at least one wall 4 8 feet wide

Telescoping rods and expanding shelves adjust to add 22 feet of shelving space and 12 feet of hanging space

All mounting hardware included for easy Installation no cutting required

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!